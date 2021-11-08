Toronto Stocks Rise Modestly; Parkland Corp. Shares Rise on $500 Million Notes Offering

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were moderately higher at midday Monday, as gains in process industries and producer manufacturing stocks outweighed losses in consumer durables and non-durables. Shares in Parkland Fuel Corp. rose after it said that it would begin a private offering of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.42% at 21546.98 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.34% at 1294.45.

Parkland Fuel Corp. shares were up 1% at C$36.02 after it said it would use the proceeds of the $500 million private offering of unsecured notes to redeem all of its outstanding $300 million senior notes that have a rate of 6.5% and are maturing in January 2027, as well as to repay some of its revolving bank loan.

Other market movers:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were up 7.8% at C$8.90 after announcing that it will invest in Netherlands-based Growery BV for an undisclosed sum.

Shares in Canadian exploration company Aurion Resources Ltd. were up by 5.1% to C$1.03 after it said it signed an option agreement granting Kinross Gold Corp. a 70% interest in the company's Silaskaira property in Finland.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1217ET