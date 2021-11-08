Log in
Toronto Stocks Rise Modestly; Parkland Corp. Shares Rise on $500 Million Notes Offering

11/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were moderately higher at midday Monday, as gains in process industries and producer manufacturing stocks outweighed losses in consumer durables and non-durables. Shares in Parkland Fuel Corp. rose after it said that it would begin a private offering of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.42% at 21546.98 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose 0.34% at 1294.45.

Parkland Fuel Corp. shares were up 1% at C$36.02 after it said it would use the proceeds of the $500 million private offering of unsecured notes to redeem all of its outstanding $300 million senior notes that have a rate of 6.5% and are maturing in January 2027, as well as to repay some of its revolving bank loan.

Other market movers:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were up 7.8% at C$8.90 after announcing that it will invest in Netherlands-based Growery BV for an undisclosed sum.

Shares in Canadian exploration company Aurion Resources Ltd. were up by 5.1% to C$1.03 after it said it signed an option agreement granting Kinross Gold Corp. a 70% interest in the company's Silaskaira property in Finland.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1217ET

