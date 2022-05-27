Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Rise Outpaced by U.S. Indexes; National Bank of Canada Rises on 2Q Beat

05/27/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were modestly higher on Friday mid-trading while U.S. indexes in the session rose at a faster pace. Most Canadian sectors were higher, with only process industries deeply in the red, while commercial services, consumer durables and producer manufacturing led the gainers.

National Bank of Canada was the last of the big Canadian banks to report its second quarter earnings, and its shares rose after reporting increased profit, benefiting from higher revenue across its segments.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 0.74%, to 20684.29, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was up by 0.82%, at 1251.40.

National Bank of Canada shares were up 2.9%, at 97.61 Canadian dollars (US$76.43), after reporting earnings per share rose to C$2.55 from C$2.25. Total revenues rose to C$2.44 billion from C$2.24 billion, while analysts expected C$2.36 billion.


Other market movers:

Shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. dropped by 40%, to C$2.08, in early trading on Friday after the company announced a bought deal financing on Thursday which was later upsized to US$150 million.

Canopy Growth Corp.'s shares were down by 15%, to C$6.06, after the cannabis company reported revenue of C$111.8 million, down from C$148.4 million, missing analyst expectations of C$129.9 million. Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization widened by 30%, to C$121.8 million.

Canadian Western Bank shares fell 8.2%, to C$30.50, after the company reported a fall in second-quarter adjusted income and lower-than-expected revenue growth.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1217ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:25pWorkday Down Over 9%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:18pToronto Stocks Rise Outpaced by U.S. Indexes; National Bank of Canada Rises on 2Q Beat
DJ
12:00pUK equities record best week since mid-March
RE
11:37aCooling U.S. inflation builds case for September slowdown in Fed rate hikes
RE
11:18aGold prices set for second weekly gain as dollar, yields slip
RE
11:09aWorld shares rise on U.S. spending, inflation data
RE
11:07aToronto index up as tech, cyclical stocks gain
RE
11:06aWorld shares rise on U.S. spending, inflation data
RE
10:55aWall St gains as economic data allays growth concerns
RE
10:54aWall St gains as economic data allays growth concerns
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
5How Broadcom CEO Tan shaped a tech giant through acquisitions

HOT NEWS