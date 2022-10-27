Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto Stocks Rise; Shopify Jumps on 3Q Results, Narrower Loss

10/27/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Canadian stocks were trading higher midday Thursday after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said the U.S. GDP grew more than expected in the third quarter. In the session, all sectors except for health care and base metals were ahead, led by IT and the battery-metals indexes. Shares of Shopify Inc. surged after the company, which helps businesses set up e-commerce websites, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.76% at 19425.33 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.85% to 1175.90.

Shopify shares jumped almost 18% to C$46.44 after the company posted third-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, up 22% from a year earlier and above the $1.34 billion expected by Wall Street. An adjusted loss of 2 cents a share also topped expectations.

Other market movers:

Shares of Aritzia Inc. slipped more than 2% after the fashion house laid out its fiscal 2027 strategic and financial plan at its investor day. The company is targeting 2027 e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, making up 45% of its total revenue.

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. jumped almost 26% after the company said that U.S. sanctions against the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines won't affect the company's operations in the country.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1358ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARITZIA INC. -3.24% 52.21 Delayed Quote.3.25%
CALIBRE MINING CORP. 24.14% 0.72 Delayed Quote.-56.72%
GOLD -0.44% 1659.86 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.22% 969.6674 Real-time Quote.-8.72%
SHOPIFY INC. 18.20% 34.38 Delayed Quote.-78.90%
SILVER -0.64% 19.4835 Delayed Quote.-17.05%
Latest news
02:11pBrazil central govt posts better-than-expected primary surplus in September
RE
02:10pEU wants 40-man antitrust team to enforce new tech rules, official says
RE
02:10pTrump's company: We don't need a monitor
RE
02:10pJmmb : 27 Oct 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Consideration of Dividend Payment
PU
02:10pWest Indian Tobacco : 27 Oct 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Notice of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
02:10pWest Indian Tobacco : 27 Oct 2022 – The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited – Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
PU
02:09pAverage committed utilization on longhorn pipeline system in jan…
RE
02:09pU.s. natural gas futures extend losses, down by 10%…
RE
02:09pAddition : Interim report July-September 2022
AQ
02:09pActivity Report for the Quarter ended September 2022
GL
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
3Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS