Toronto Stocks Rise; Shopify Jumps on 3Q Results, Narrower Loss

By Will Feuer

Canadian stocks were trading higher midday Thursday after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said the U.S. GDP grew more than expected in the third quarter. In the session, all sectors except for health care and base metals were ahead, led by IT and the battery-metals indexes. Shares of Shopify Inc. surged after the company, which helps businesses set up e-commerce websites, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.76% at 19425.33 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.85% to 1175.90.

Shopify shares jumped almost 18% to C$46.44 after the company posted third-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion, up 22% from a year earlier and above the $1.34 billion expected by Wall Street. An adjusted loss of 2 cents a share also topped expectations.

Other market movers:

Shares of Aritzia Inc. slipped more than 2% after the fashion house laid out its fiscal 2027 strategic and financial plan at its investor day. The company is targeting 2027 e-commerce revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, making up 45% of its total revenue.

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. jumped almost 26% after the company said that U.S. sanctions against the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines won't affect the company's operations in the country.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1358ET