Toronto Stocks Slide; Corus Entertainment Shares Drop on Lower Profit, Free Cash Flow in 3Q

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were trading lower at midday on Wednesday, with most sectors in the country weighing on indexes. Canada's consumer durables, process industries and energy sectors were the main laggards, while only health services and tech showed any gains. Corus Entertainment Inc. shares fell after the company said profit and free cash flow were lower in the third quarter.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.86% to 19056.99 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.63% to 1158.76.

Shares in Corus Entertainment were down 7% at C$3.70 after reporting third-quarter per-share earnings of 14 Canadian cents (11 U.S. cents), down from C$0.19 a year earlier. The company also said free cash flow decreased to C$27.5 million in the period from C$64.7 million due to operating activities generating less cash in the period.

Other market movers:

Decibel Cannabis Co. shares were up 5.6% to C$0.10 after it said it received certification to export its cannabis products internationally, allowing it to tap into new markets abroad.

Star Diamond Corp. shares dropped 46% to C$0.14 after it said that its joint venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. is considering a potential exit from their Star-Orion South Diamond project in the province Saskatchewan.

