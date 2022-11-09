Advanced search
Toronto Stocks Slide, IA Financial Falls on 3Q Profit Decline

11/09/2022 | 12:36pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were in red territory Wednesday, in line with most global markets.

Investors are focused on the U.S. midterm elections, which are still under way but on track to deliver a divided government, according to FactSet.

In the session, Canada's tech and consumer services posted the largest increases of the few gainers while energy, tech services and health tech stocks were the main laggards.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.68% lower at 19525.99 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.57% at 1182.72.

IA Financial Corp. shares were lower after reporting a slight decline in third-quarter profit, while core earnings growth missed its own targets for the period. Shares were 7.3% lower at C$69.80 after it said earnings slipped to 218 million Canadian dollars ($162.3 million) from C$223 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, earnings rose to C$2.03 from C$2.01. Core earnings, an adjusted metric, were C$2.29 a share, just below the low end of its guidance range of between C$2.30 and C$2.45. Analysts were expecting C$2.27 a share.


Other market movers:


Argonaut Gold Inc. shares were 6.1% lower at C$0.39 after it announced intentions to raise C$15 million in a bought deal public offering to advance its gold project in Ontario.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. shares were 7.1% higher at C$0.08 after the company said its high-density cultivation system produced better-than-expected results in testing, and there is still room for improvement.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. shares were nearly 14% lower at C$4.01 after the company reported a swing to a loss in the third quarter and said that it is currently withdrawing nearly two-thirds of its funds from embattled crypto exchange FTX.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGONAUT GOLD INC. -4.88% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-82.92%
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. 7.14% 0.075 Delayed Quote.-94.02%
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. -16.34% 3.87 Delayed Quote.-79.47%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC. -6.65% 70.3 Delayed Quote.4.05%
