Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Slip; Royal Helium Rises on Supply Agreement

08/29/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto nudged lower Monday at midday. Canada's sectors were mixed, with consumer durables, transportation and commercial services the outsized laggards, outweighing gains mostly in energy. Royal Helium Ltd. shares were higher after the company said it had signed an agreement to supply helium to a North American space launch company.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.21% at 19831.14 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.23% to 1197.93.

Royal Helium shares were 20% higher at C$0.46 after it said it would begin to supply the helium in 2023, though it didn't identify its new partner nor the details of the agreement.


Other market movers:

Shares of Nexj Systems Inc. jumped 45% to C$0.55 after the company said it would be bought by a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. at a premium to its recent share price.

Boat Rocker Media Inc. shares rose 10% to C$3.59 after the company said it plans to buy back up to 3% of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares over a one-year period.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1223ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOAT ROCKER MEDIA INC. 10.46% 3.59 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. -0.19% 2021.1 Delayed Quote.-13.72%
Latest news "Markets"
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 3570.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.74% Lower at 3584.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.83% Lower at 6222.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:48pDAX Ends 0.61% Lower at 12892.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:47pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.81% Lower at 422.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:24pToronto Stocks Slip; Royal Helium Rises on Supply Agreement
DJ
12:17pWall Street hits fresh one-month lows on rate hike worries
RE
12:02pEuropean shares fall to one-month low as tech stocks slide
RE
11:58aIndonesia's tech firm GoTo buys local crypto exchange for $8.4 million
RE
11:11aTSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
4APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5China's Sinopec starts first carbon capture, storage facility, plans an..

HOT NEWS