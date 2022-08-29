Toronto Stocks Slip; Royal Helium Rises on Supply Agreement

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto nudged lower Monday at midday. Canada's sectors were mixed, with consumer durables, transportation and commercial services the outsized laggards, outweighing gains mostly in energy. Royal Helium Ltd. shares were higher after the company said it had signed an agreement to supply helium to a North American space launch company.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.21% at 19831.14 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.23% to 1197.93.

Royal Helium shares were 20% higher at C$0.46 after it said it would begin to supply the helium in 2023, though it didn't identify its new partner nor the details of the agreement.

Other market movers:

Shares of Nexj Systems Inc. jumped 45% to C$0.55 after the company said it would be bought by a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. at a premium to its recent share price.

Boat Rocker Media Inc. shares rose 10% to C$3.59 after the company said it plans to buy back up to 3% of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares over a one-year period.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1223ET