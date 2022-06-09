Toronto Stocks Slip as BOC Warns of Economic Risks, Nutrien Rises on Increased Production

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto stocks were firmly lower Thursday.

Global monetary policy shift remains the highlight in the session, according to FactSet, with a more hawkish tone from the European Central Bank meeting.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada noted risk around household debt, as high inflation shows few signs of abating.

On the equities front, most sectors in Canada were lower. Health tech, materials and health services led the laggards, while commercial services and utilities were among the few gainers.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.44% at 20701.23 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.34% to 1250.63.

Shares in Nutrien Ltd. rose after the company said it has plans to boost its fertilizer production capability as the world grapples with shaky supply from eastern Europe.

Nutrien Ltd. shares were up 2.1% to C$113.16 after it announced plans to ramp up its potash output capability to 18 million metric tons by 2025, an increase of about 40% over its 2020 production.

Other market movers:

Shares in Transat A.T. Inc. were 0.9% lower at C$4.22 after the holiday-travel company reported a widened loss and revenue growth in the second quarter that fell short of forecasts because of Omicron variant-related headwinds in the early part of the period.

Odd Burger Corp. has signed an agreement with a real-estate and franchise-development firm to open 40 new locations in the province of Ontario over this decade. Shares fell 1.3% at C$0.37.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1231ET