Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Slip as BOC Warns of Economic Risks, Nutrien Rises on Increased Production

06/09/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks were firmly lower Thursday.

Global monetary policy shift remains the highlight in the session, according to FactSet, with a more hawkish tone from the European Central Bank meeting.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada noted risk around household debt, as high inflation shows few signs of abating.

On the equities front, most sectors in Canada were lower. Health tech, materials and health services led the laggards, while commercial services and utilities were among the few gainers.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.44% at 20701.23 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.34% to 1250.63.

Shares in Nutrien Ltd. rose after the company said it has plans to boost its fertilizer production capability as the world grapples with shaky supply from eastern Europe.

Nutrien Ltd. shares were up 2.1% to C$113.16 after it announced plans to ramp up its potash output capability to 18 million metric tons by 2025, an increase of about 40% over its 2020 production.


Other market movers:


Shares in Transat A.T. Inc. were 0.9% lower at C$4.22 after the holiday-travel company reported a widened loss and revenue growth in the second quarter that fell short of forecasts because of Omicron variant-related headwinds in the early part of the period.

Odd Burger Corp. has signed an agreement with a real-estate and franchise-development firm to open 40 new locations in the province of Ontario over this decade. Shares fell 1.3% at C$0.37.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1231ET

Latest news "Markets"
12:38pWall St falls as growth stocks struggle with inflation reading in focus
RE
12:36pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 1.36% Lower at 434.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 7476.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 1.71% Lower at 14198.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pCAC 40 Index Ends 1.40% Lower at 6358.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 3600.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.70% Lower at 3724.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pToronto Stocks Slip as BOC Warns of Economic Risks, Nutrien Rises on Increased Production
DJ
12:32pStocks, euro slip as ECB set to join rate hike club
RE
12:24pGreek power utility in deal to buy Volterra's renewables portfolio
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
3Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
4U.S. FDA Decision On Novavax’s Covid Shots Could Be Delayed To Review C..
5MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS