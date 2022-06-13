Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Slip as Inflation Fears Rattle Markets

06/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer


Toronto stocks were firmly lower Monday as investors around the world generally sold stocks amid fears that global inflation has yet to peak.

Nearly every sector was trading lower, with shares of cryptocurrency-connected companies such as Hut 8 Mining Corp. and other tech companies dragging the market down. Base metals and healthcare stocks also brought the market lower.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.98% at 19873.06 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 1.76% to 1201.83.

Vancouver-based uranium and cobalt exploration and development company UEX Corp. was among the few Canadian stocks trading in the green, after it said it had agreed to be bought by Texas-based Uranium Energy Corp.

Shares of UEX trading in Toronto gained nearly 23% to trade at C$0.35 in the midday, while shares of Uranium Energy tumbled almost 12%.


Other market movers:

Shares in Canada-based marijuana companies were hit particularly hard as investors looked to pare risk.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. fell almost 7% in midday trading to $3.41, while Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock tumbled almost 9% to $1.27.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1259ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:00pToronto Stocks Slip as Inflation Fears Rattle Markets
DJ
12:56pSix DJIA Stocks Touch 52-Week Lows Monday
DJ
12:53pBoeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.69% Lower at 3502.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 1.95% Lower at 3442.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 2.67% Lower at 6022.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 2.43% Lower at 13427.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 7205.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 2.41% Lower at 412.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pNOWHERE TO RUN, NOWHERE TO HIDE AS 'STAGFLATION' BITES : McGeever
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS