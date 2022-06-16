Log in
Toronto Stocks Trade Lower; LifeWorks Up After Telus Deal

06/16/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Toronto stocks fell during midday trading on Thursday, driven by declines in the energy, health care and base metals sectors. LifeWorks Inc. was among the most active companies as its shares surged 68% on the heels of Telus Corp.'s plans to purchase the company.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 2.6% to 19103.34, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 2.5% lower at 1157.27.

LifeWorks shares were up to C$30.58 after the company said Telus agreed to buy it in a deal worth roughly 2.9 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about US$2.25 billion, including debt. The company said Thursday that LifeWorks shareholders will have the option to receive C$33 a share in cash, the equivalent value of Telus shares, or a 50-50 mix of cash and Telus shares.

Telus shares fell 4.6% to C$28.01.

Other market movers:

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. shares fell 5.3% after the company said Wednesday that its board of directors declared a monthly cash dividend of C$0.0100 per share.

Whitecap Resources Inc. shares fell 5.6% after the company also disclosed a cash dividend of C$0.03 per common share on Wednesday.

Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1253ET

HOT NEWS