Toronto-listed stocks hovered around flat Wednesday at midday. Most sectors were in the red, with notable declines in materials, energy and tech services, offset by gains primarily in retail, communications and utilities.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 0.05% to 20675.12. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.05% higher at 1247.03.

Metro Inc. shares were 1.8% higher at C$76.15 after reporting a better-than-expected rise in profit in its second fiscal quarter as higher inflation helped increase sales. Sales rose 6.6% to 4.55 billion Canadian dollars ($3.4 billion), driving up profit by 13% to C$0.93 a share.

Other market movers:

Imaflex Inc. shares dropped 13% to C$1.43 after the company reported a decline in fourth-quarter income and profit.

Shares in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. were nearly 14% higher at C$0.67 after the company said it has acquired a 2,166-square-kilometer gold exploration land package in Papua New Guinea for an undisclosed sum.

