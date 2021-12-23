Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Toronto Stocks Up; Canadian National Railway Higher After Activist Statement

12/23/2021 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Will Feuer

Shares trading in Toronto rose midday Thursday as traders continued to digest data about the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and how effective currently available vaccines are against the new variant. Shares in Canadian National Railway Co. rose in midday trading as activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. called on the company to delay picking its next CEO until after the special shareholder meeting in March.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.74% to 21,226.56 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 climbed 0.78% to 1,289.15.

Canadian National shares were 1.21% higher at midday. TCI said Canadian National's "board is conflicted, which makes the current selection process flawed and unreliable." TCI has nominated four independent candidates to Canadian National's board and urged shareholders to vote for them at the special meeting in March.

The appointment of Canadian National's new CEO should wait until after that meeting, TCI said. The statement comes after Canadian National said earlier this week that it expects to name a new CEO in January after former Canadian National employee Jim Vena withdrew his name from consideration.

Representatives for Canadian National did not immediately return a request for comment.

Other market movers:

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings Inc. rose 3.72% in midday trading after the company said it struck a cash-and-stock deal to acquire a dispensary in Safford, Ariz., for $13 million. Upon closing the deal, Curaleaf said it intends to relocate the store to a new, 9,000-square-foot flagship dispensary in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1252ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.79% 156.86 Delayed Quote.12.07%
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. 3.35% 11.42 Delayed Quote.-27.49%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 1.30% 245.89 Delayed Quote.16.33%
Latest news "Markets"
12:53pToronto Stocks Up; Canadian National Railway Higher After Activist Statement
DJ
12:32pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 3789.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pDAX Ends 1.04% Higher at 15756.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 7373.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 483.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 4265.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:48aFTSE 100 Ends Thursday in Festive Mood as Omicron Fears Fade
DJ
10:40aS&P 500 hovers near record high as Omicron worries recede
RE
09:49aTSX jumps to over 3-week high as Omicron fears ease
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS