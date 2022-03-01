Toronto Stocks in the Red; Cronos Group Falls on Widened 4Q Loss

By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were lower midday Tuesday as most sectors posted losses. The Canadian energy sector is one of the few showing gains, benefiting from higher oil prices as Russia continues its war on Ukraine. Cronos Group Inc. shares fell after the company reported a wider loss in its fourth quarter.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 0.45% to 21031.46. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was down 0.50% at 1270.73

Shares in Cronos fell 4.6% to C$4.34 after it said its loss for the quarter was 36 cents a share, compared to a loss of 31 cents a share a year earlier, despite beating expectations with revenue of $25.8 million.

Other market movers:

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares were 6.1% higher at C$10.75 after it said that it discovered new deposits and many anomalous gold and silver values at its Imiter bis property in the Kingdom of Morocco.

