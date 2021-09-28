Toronto futures down as gold slides to 1-1/2 month low

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET, eyeing its worst session in over a week.

Gold slid to a one-and-a-half month low as a stronger dollar and U.S. Treasury yields curbed demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. [GOL/]

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs.

Limiting further losses were oil prices, which climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, boosted by a tighter supply and firm demand outlook. [O/R]

Canada's average weekly earnings data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.3% higher at 20,463.42 on Monday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 114 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 34.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 224.25 points, or 1.48%. [.N]

Toronto-listed technology stocks could open lower on Tuesday as Nasdaq futures fell over 1%, with technology heavyweights coming under pressure from a surge in bond yields.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd said on Tuesday it would merge with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, creating a company with a market capitalization of about $24 billion.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, on Monday missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as pandemic-related restrictions weighed down consumer demand, leading Canadian provinces to cut orders.

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc,, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Crescent Point Energy Corp: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$12.5 from C$11

Pipestone Energy Corp: National Bank Of Canada raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25

Meg Energy Corp: National Bank Of Canada cuts target price to C$14 from C$14.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1734.3; -0.9% [GOL/]

US crude: $76.17; +0.95% [O/R]

Brent crude: $80.05; +0.65% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Aug : Prior -86.82 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Aug : Prior 0.6%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Aug : Prior 0.5%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul : Prior 1.6%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul : Prior 18.8%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jul : Prior 343.3

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul : Expected 0.017; Prior 1.8%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul : Prior 2.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul : Expected 0.2; Prior 19.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep : Expected 114.5; Prior 113.8

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep : Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep : Prior 15

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep : Prior 6

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Sep : Prior 5.4

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Sep : Prior 16.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)