Toronto futures fall as investors fret over slowing global growth

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday cut its 2022 global growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.2%, a day after the World Bank slashed its estimates by nearly a third to 2.9%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher at 20,928.21 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 176 points, or 0.53% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 21.25 points, or 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 56.75 points, or 0.45%. [.N]

Prices in Canada are rising at their quickest pace in 31 years, but that is not yet feeding in to a wage spiral, Canada's budgetary watchdog said on Tuesday, with inflation still expected to return to target in coming years.

BRP Inc: D.A. Davidson cuts target price to C$122 from C$134

Vitalhub Corp: Cormark Securities raises target price to C$5 from C$4.75

Wishpond Technologies Ltd: Canaccord Genuity starts with "speculative buy" rating

Gold futures: $1848.5; -0.04% [GOL/]

US crude: $121.12; +1.45% [O/R]

Brent crude: $122.11; +1.27% [O/R]

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Apr : Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Apr : Prior 1.7%

1200 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Jun : Prior 54.72

