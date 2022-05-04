Toronto futures flat ahead of Fed's rate decision

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Global stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept their powder dry ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose accompanying statement will help determine next moves in financial markets.

Investors awaited domestic trade balance of March due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1% higher at 20,905.28 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 105 points, or 0.32% at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 0.26%. [.N]

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

