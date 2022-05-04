Log in
Toronto futures flat ahead of Fed's rate decision

05/04/2022 | 07:06am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday, tracking subdued global markets, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on rate hike.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Global stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept their powder dry ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, whose accompanying statement will help determine next moves in financial markets.

Investors awaited domestic trade balance of March due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1% higher at 20,905.28 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 105 points, or 0.32% at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.5 points, or 0.26%. [.N]

Miner Barrick Gold Corp, reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Algonquin Power & Utilities: NBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

IAMGOLD Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from hold

Kiwetinohk Energy: National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1870.3; -0.02% [GOL/]

US crude: $106.52; +4% [O/R]

Brent crude: $109.09; +3.92% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Apr: Expected 395,000; Prior 455,000

0830 International trade for Mar: Expected -$107.0 bln; Prior -$89.2 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Mar: Prior -125.32 bln

0945 S&P Global Composite Final PMI Apr: Prior 55.1

0945 S&P Global Service PMI Final  Apr: Prior 54.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 58.5; Prior 58.3

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Prior 55.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 54.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 60.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior 83.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS