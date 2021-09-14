Log in
Toronto futures flat ahead of U.S. inflation data

09/14/2021 | 07:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Tuesday, tracking global equities, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. inflation reading.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Global markets were flat as investors awaited U.S inflation figures due later in the day for more clues on U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy actions. [MKTS/GLOB]

Domestically, all eyes are on manufacturing sales data for July due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The nation's manufacturing activity is expected to drop 1.2% compared to a 2.1% growth in the prior month, according to a Reuters poll.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.2% higher at 20,666.41 on Monday, its first higher close since Sept. 3. [.TO]

The benchmark index could inch higher at the open as an uptick in oil prices supports heavyweight energy stocks. [O/R]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures had risen 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.03%. [.N]

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Altus Group Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$63 from C$58

Nuvei Corp: RBC raises target price to $145 from $110

Precision Drilling Corp: Citigroup raises target price to C$48 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1784.7; -0.44% [GOL/]

US crude: $71; +0.78% [O/R]

Brent crude: $74.12; +0.83% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core cpi mm, sa for Aug : Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core cpi yy, nsa for Aug : Expected 4.2%; Prior 4.3%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Aug : Expected 273.798; Prior 273.003

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Aug : Prior 279.05

0830 CPI mm, sa for Aug : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 CPI yy, nsa for Aug : Expected 5.3%; Prior 5.4%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Aug : Prior -0.1%

0830 CPI mm nsa for Aug : Prior 0.480%

0830 CPI Index  SA for Aug : Prior 272.260

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Aug : Prior 267.789

1100 Cleveland fed cpi for Aug : Prior 0.3%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
