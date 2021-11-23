Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto futures flat as commodity weakness counters strength in financials

11/23/2021 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index were subdued on Tuesday, as the positive sentiment in financials owed to prospects of higher interest rate next year was countered by a more than 1% slump in crude prices, while bullion hovered near a two-week low.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Financials, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, were poised to open stronger, extending previous session's gains on the prospects of higher interest rates next year after Jerome Powell was renominated as Federal Reserve chair.

Oil prices fell ahead of the expected release of U.S. crude reserves to cool the market, while resurgent COVID-19 cases in Europe also weighed on demand. [O/R]

Meanwhile, gold prices held close to a more than two-week low as the dollar jumped on bets for quicker interest rate increases after U.S. President Joe Biden backed Powell for a second term. [GOL/]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower at 21,420.77 on Monday, posting its fourth-straight session of losses. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26%.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Air Canada has agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a U.S. government investigation into claims thousands of air passenger refunds were delayed, the Transportation Department said.

Canada has halted exports of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the United States, facing a threat from Washington to ban the shipments over concerns about the potato wart fungus, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Canadian Western Bank: TD Securities raises target price to C$44 from C$42

Laurentian Bank of Canada: TD Securities cuts target price to C$47 from C$48

Imperial Oil Ltd: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$48 from C$45

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1795.8; -0.6% [GOL/]

US crude: $75.81; -1.22% [O/R]

Brent crude: $79.05; -0.82% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 59.0; Prior 58.4

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov : Expected 59.0; Prior 58.7

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov : Prior 57.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite  Index for Nov : Prior 12

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov : Prior 9

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov : Prior 1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aIndia to release 5 million bbls oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers
RE
07:25aOil drops after U.S. taps emergency reserves to cool prices
RE
07:23aU.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House
RE
07:19aToronto futures flat as commodity weakness counters strength in financials
RE
07:10aBest Buy forecasts holiday-quarter sales below estimates, shares drop
RE
07:05aE.ON to invest $30 billion to prepare grids, customers for green future
RE
07:05aBlockchain Meets Agriculture to Improve Soil and Air Quality
SE
07:04aDollar steadies near 16-month high; New Zealand dollar weakens
RE
07:01aKellogg strike enters eighth week as talks break down again
RE
07:00aFutures dip as rising yields dent tech shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
3Shares shrivel after Powell's renomination; Turkish lira crashes
4European shares skid to 3-week lows on COVID surge, rate hike fears
5Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..

HOT NEWS