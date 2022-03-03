Log in
Toronto futures slip as oil price surge stokes growth worries

03/03/2022 | 07:24am EST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as Ukraine tensions drove oil prices higher, stoking concerns over global economic growth and inflation.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.2% to close at a two-week high of 21,255.64 on Wednesday, led by gains in financial and industrial shares as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time in three years. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 64 points, or 0.19%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 62.25 points, or 0.41%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a surge in fourth-quarter profit and increased its dividend as a rebound in fuel demand from pandemic lows propelled crude prices to multi-year highs.

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported higher quarterly profit, driven by revenues from its Canadian and U.S. retail banking units that offset rising expenses at home and in its wholesale banking business.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Canfor Corp: RBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$48

First National Financial Corp: CIBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$46

George Weston Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$177 from C$171

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,936.8; +0.8% [GOL/]

US crude: $112.86; +2.12% [O/R]

Brent crude: $114.85; +1.59% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS