Toronto futures track Wall Street gains; ECB meet in focus

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The ECB meeting is expected to end the bank's asset purchase programme and signal rate hikes to tame surging inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.7% lower at 20,792.43 on Wednesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 152 points, or 0.46% at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.6%.

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)