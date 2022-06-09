Log in
Toronto futures track Wall Street gains; ECB meet in focus

06/09/2022 | 07:14am EDT
(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, tracking upbeat mood in Wall Street, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The ECB meeting is expected to end the bank's asset purchase programme and signal rate hikes to tame surging inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.7% lower at 20,792.43 on Wednesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 152 points, or 0.46% at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.6%.

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
