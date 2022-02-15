Toronto futures up as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.9% lower at 21,352.51 on Monday. [.TO]

Energy stocks are poised to open lower on Tuesday, as oil prices dropped over 2%, pressured by easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. [O/R]

Dow e-minis were up 400 points, or 1.16%, at 6:56 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 67.75 points, or 1.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 312.25 points, or 2.19%. [.N]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday activated rarely used emergency powers in an effort to end protests that have shut some U.S. border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital.

Bank of Montreal: TD Securities raises target price to C$170 from C$160

Canadian Western Bank: TD Securities raises target price to C$47 from C$43

Royal Bank of Canada: TD Securities raises target price to C$165 from C$150

Gold futures: $1853.3; -0.8% [GOL/]

US crude: $92.15; -3.47% [O/R]

Brent crude: $93.44; -3.14% [O/R]

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Expected 12.15; Prior -0.7

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Jan: Prior 155.8

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jan: Expected 9.1%; Prior 9.7%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jan: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.2%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jan: Expected 7.9%; Prior 8.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jan: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.5%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jan: Expected 6.3%; Prior 6.9%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jan: Prior 0.4%

($1= C$1.27)

