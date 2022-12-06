Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak

The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08 million ($794,527) in November, down 1% from October and down 7.2% from a year ago. Prices were about 19% below February's peak.

Sales nearly halved from a year ago, while listings were down 11.6%.

"Increased borrowing costs represent a short-term shock to the housing market," TRREB President Kevin Crigger said in a statement.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points since March to 3.75%, its highest level since 2008.

Money markets expect at least another quarter-percentage-point of tightening when the bank meets to set policy on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)