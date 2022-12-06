Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto home prices fall 1% in November; down roughly 19% from peak

12/06/2022 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Real estate sings in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in November as rapidly rising interest rates weighed on the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Tuesday.

The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.08 million ($794,527) in November, down 1% from October and down 7.2% from a year ago. Prices were about 19% below February's peak.

Sales nearly halved from a year ago, while listings were down 11.6%.

"Increased borrowing costs represent a short-term shock to the housing market," TRREB President Kevin Crigger said in a statement.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate by 350 basis points since March to 3.75%, its highest level since 2008.

Money markets expect at least another quarter-percentage-point of tightening when the bank meets to set policy on Wednesday.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.73446 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.20% 1.3609 Delayed Quote.6.43%
Latest news "Economy"
05:25aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall $1 to $75.93/bbl…
RE
05:24aBrent crude oil futures fall $1 to $81.68/bbl…
RE
05:24aUpper Crust owner SSP's sales at pre-pandemic levels, Britain lags
RE
05:23aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
05:22aBritain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
RE
05:22aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee sheds 1% as forward premiums sink to historic lows
RE
05:22aECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
RE
05:19aSwedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
RE
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
05:15aUK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..

HOT NEWS