Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Toronto home prices fall in December, down 21% from peak

01/05/2023 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A realtor's sign stands outside a house for sale in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) fell in December as higher borrowing costs weighed on the city's once-red-hot housing market, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) showed on Thursday.

The average price of a GTA home fell to C$1.05 million ($778,816) in December, down 2.6% from November and down 9.2% from a year ago. Prices were about 21% below February's peak.

Sales tumbled 48.2% from a year ago, while new listings were down 21.3%.

"Following a very strong start to the year, home sales trended lower in the spring and summer of 2022, as aggressive Bank of Canada interest rate hikes further hampered housing affordability," TRREB President Paul Baron said in a statement.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate by 400 basis points since last March to 4.25%, its highest level since 2008.

For 2022, sales were down 38.2% compared to a record level in 2021, while the average selling price was up 8.6%.

($1 = 1.3482 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.74036 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.17% 1.35051 Delayed Quote.1.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:30aHong Kong to allow import of hamsters after year-long COVID ban
RE
05:30aUK services sector downturn eases slightly in December
AN
05:16aBond yields little changed after Fed minutes, traders eye debt supply
RE
05:14aAfrica CDC says Uganda's Ebola outbreak is coming under control
RE
05:10aToronto home prices fall in December, down 21% from peak
RE
05:10aEurope stumbles as firm Fed reins in China rally
RE
05:09aNorth Korea's Kim purges ex-foreign minister, South Korean lawmakers say
RE
05:07aCongolese artist paints politicians' portraits in plastic
RE
05:07aErdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
RE
05:06aCongolese artist paints politicians' portraits in plastic
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2HSBC HLDGS : Jefferies takes a positive view
3Press Release: FDA accepts nirsevimab application as first protective o..
4Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS