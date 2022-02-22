Toronto index dips as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on
Tuesday, as gains in commodity-linked stocks were countered by
weakness in healthcare and concerns around escalating tensions
between Russia and Ukraine.
At 9:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.89 points, or
0.08%, at 20,991.31, with healthcare stocks leading
losses.
The United States and its European allies started to
announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after
President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in
eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions.
"Until something actually happens or gets resolved one way
or another, it's likely to continue to overhead the markets,"
said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth
Management.
"Also we still have interest rate hikes out there and the
New Zealand central bank is meeting tonight, they're expected to
raise rates again. There's so a lot of moving pieces but the
political uncertainty and interest rates concerns could continue
well into March."
The energy sector climbed 2.5% as oil prices
jumped to their highest since 2014 on the back of supply
concerns amid simmering geopolitical tensions.
The benchmark equity index was set to extend the previous
week's losses, as concerns around soaring inflation and
geopolitical tensions have roiled the market in recent weeks.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold
futures rose 0.7% to $1,912 an ounce.
Meanwhile, analysts believe that Canadian banks are set to
report higher first-quarter earnings from a year ago, aided by
low provisions for credit losses and improving loan demand.
Canadian bank earnings season starts on Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS
The TSX posted one new 52-week high and nine new lows.
Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs
and 72 new lows, with total volume of 61.99 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)