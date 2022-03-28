Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto index down as energy, pot stocks fall

03/28/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Monday, as energy stocks tracked oil prices that declined on concerns over demand from major consumer China, while weakness in pot producers weighed on healthcare shares.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.77 points, or 0.32%, at 21,935.17, after marking its longest weekly winning streak since December in the last session.

The energy shares dropped 2.6% as oil prices tumbled more than $6 on fears over weaker fuel demand in China following lockdown measures in the country's financial hub, Shanghai, aimed at curbing a surge in COVID-19 infections. However, the sub-index was set for its fourth consecutive monthly gain.[O/R]

"The two-day restrictions imposed in Shanghai are evidence that the pandemic is not yet over and inevitably, given the implications for global growth, have put oil prices under pressure," said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, concerns around soaring inflation have roiled global markets in recent months, however, the TSX was set for its best monthly gain since Oct. 2021, buoyed by surging commodity prices.

The healthcare sub-index fell 5.5%, retreating from over a month high hit in the prior session, as pot producers including Tilray Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth and Cronos Group fell between 5.8% and 8.2%.

Investors awaited a hearing on cannabis decriminalization bill by the U.S. House of Representatives due later in the day.

The financial sector, which accounts for nearly 30% of the Toronto market's value, fell 0.1%, while the industrial sector rose 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.0% as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented demand for bullion. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aKremlin says Biden's remark on the end of Putin is 'alarming'
RE
10:15aKremlin says Biden's remark on the end of Putin is 'alarming'
RE
10:14aIt's time for EU accession talks with Western Balkans -German chancellor
RE
10:12aDraghi tells Zelenskiy he has Italy's backing, Rome will work for end of war
RE
10:10aToronto index down as energy, pot stocks fall
RE
10:10aS&P 500 opens flat, Tesla boosts Nasdaq
RE
10:09aCanadian dollar set to snap winning streak as oil slides
RE
10:06aTunisian parliament speaker defies president with planned sessions
RE
10:05aJetBlue to add 5,000 more jobs in New York - CBS News
RE
10:04aExclusive-Crisis-hit Sri Lanka in talks with India for another $1.5 billion credit line
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold falls over 1% as U.S. yields, dollar rise
2Tesla to seek shareholder approval for stock split
3Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, Citigroup, Intel, Roblox, Unileve..
4AFR: Wienerberger AG: Release of a Financial report
5Quantafuel ASA | Quantafuel announces Proof of Concept for its Skive ch..

HOT NEWS