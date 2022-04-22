Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh

04/22/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a third straight session on Friday, was set to log a more than 1% fall for the week, weighed down by weakness in commodity-linked stocks and consumer firms.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.58 points, or 0.3%, at 21,584.83.

In the prior session, the index recorded its worst decline since Jan. 21 on fears of aggressive tightening by global central banks.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that a half-point interest rate increase would be "on the table" when the Fed meets in May.

"Coming in this morning, I think a lot of people are trying to figure out what happened yesterday and just follow through to that selling area today," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"Most people aren't going to make many big bets into the weekend and there is probably going be more cautious trading."

For the week, the benchmark index shed 1.4% and was headed for its fourth consecutive weekly losses and worst weekly performance since February.

The consumer discretionary sector was among the biggest decliners on the Toronto market, down 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the materials sector lost 0.3% as gold prices fell as the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes denting zero-yielding bullion's appeal. [GOL/]

The energy sector fell 0.1%, as oil slipped on the prospect of weaker global growth hurting demand. [O/R]

On the economic front, data showed Canadian retail sales edged up 0.1% in February from January at C$59.90 billion ($47.28 billion). Sales were expected to grow 1.4% in March, Statistics Canada said.

Producer prices in Canada rose by a record 4.0% in March from February, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, the largest monthly gain since the series began in January 1956.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aAsia Gold-India discounts ease slightly on price reprieve; China market muted
RE
10:27aGermany cuts 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.2% - source
RE
10:26aU.S. Economic Activity Softened in April as Price Pressures Intensified -- S&P Global
DJ
10:24aRepublican Kevin McCarthy under fire after audio shows he urged Trump to resign
RE
10:19aSlowdown warnings flash for UK economy as inflation surges
RE
10:15aIndonesia to ban palm oil exports to curb domestic prices
RE
10:15aEU regulator backs using Pfizer COVID shot as booster after other vaccines
RE
10:15aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
10:15aFirebrand U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces 'insurrectionist' legal challenge
RE
10:14aToronto index falls as energy, mining stocks weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
2Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
3For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
4FLOW TRADERS Q122 TRADING UPDATE
5KERING : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS