Toronto index rebounds as Bombardier lifts sentiment

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher
on Thursday, aided by gains in Bombardier, although advances
were limited by weakness in miners and on concerns over a global
recession due to aggressive interest rate hikes.
At 9:54 a.m. ET (13:54 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.3 points, or 0.11%,
at 19,024.34.
Meanwhile, U.S. stock indexes inched higher as easing
government bond yields lifted high-valued growth stocks.
"This is more a continuation of what we saw yesterday, i.e
the sense that even though (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell reiterated
he would be coming down strongly on inflation at the possible
risk of growth, stocks took some comfort from that as rampant
inflation is just as negative for equity valuations as is lower
growth," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti
Capital.
"But uncertainty is still the name of the game, and this is
why we are seeing asset price moves that don't always seem to
make too much sense."
Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve is
"strongly committed" to bringing down inflation that is running
at a 40-year high while policymakers are not trying to cause a
recession in the process.
Bombardier Inc jumped 3.8% to the top of the index
after it said on Wednesday that workers on a key program for the
business jet maker ratified a new labor contract that will
deliver pay hikes of up to 18.5% over five years.
The broader industrial sector rose 0.8%, the
energy sector gained 0.1% as U.S. crude prices
were up 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9%, weighed
down by weakness in copper prices.
In previous session, the benchmark index slipped after data
showed that domestic inflation accelerated to 7.7% in May, the
highest since January 1983.
Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn
Rogers said on Wednesday that inflation in Canada was much too
high and did not rule out a 75-basis-point increase at the
central bank's July decision.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)