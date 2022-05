Toronto index rises as energy shares boost

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.83 points, or 0.46%, at 20,843.41.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as oil prices rose above $120 a barrel to their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports.[O/R]

Healthcare shares rose 0.6% with pot producer Aurora Cannabis up 7.5%, leading gains.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold prices rose as the dollar slipped, while investors have lowered their expectations of further aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States.[GOL/]

The financials sector gained 0.4%, and the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

"A reopening of key economic hubs in China and suggestions the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow the pace of interest rate hikes are helping to boost sentiment, at least in the short term," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Markets across the globe have been affected by concerns about economic growth and aggressive interest rate hikes to tackle inflation, although resilience in resource-linked stocks helped the TSX to withstand negative sentiment.

Canada's current account surplus grew to C$5.03 billion ($3.96 billion) in the first quarter from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter, on the largest surplus of goods since the financial crisis of 2008, Statistics Canada said.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 10.76 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

