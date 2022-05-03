Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto index rises on earnings boost

05/03/2022 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by a slew of upbeat earnings from energy and mining companies, while investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues on the direction of interest rates.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 112.64 points, or 0.54%, at 20,804.86, snapping its two-session losing streak.

The energy sector climbed 1.7%, with Paramount Resources, MEG Energy Corp leading gains following upbeat corporate earnings.

Further gains were capped by weaker oil prices as concerns about the demand outlook due to prolonged COVID lockdowns in China outweighed support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia over its actions in Ukraine. [O/R]

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as SSR Mining Inc jumped 7% to the top of the index following upbeat first-quarter results.

Meanwhile, Toronto-listed technology shares gained 0.3%, tracking gains in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index, while the financials sector gained 0.2%.

In other earnings, Restaurant Brands International Inc fell 2.0%, despite the Burger King owner beating estimates for quarterly results.

The TSX benchmark index recorded its worst monthly performance in April in over two years, hit by disappointing earnings from some major U.S. companies and concerns around soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

"I think there's some optimism now around a bounce in the market ahead of Fed decision, that it will probably be a little less hawkish than feared," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Investors expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 50 basis points at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday, although there was uncertainty around how hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell will sound in comments following the decision.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, with total volume of 38.41 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aSterling bounces higher as dollar surge eases
RE
10:55aCONSOL ENERGY : 1st Quarter 2022 CEIX Earnings Supplement
PU
10:53aRise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March
RE
10:52aU.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling
RE
10:50aU.S. State Department says Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner
RE
10:49aExhausted evacuees from Mariupol steel plant reach safety in Ukrainian city
RE
10:48aCivilians still trapped in 'hell' after Mariupol evacuation - Red Cross
RE
10:47aBiogen CEO to step down; drugmaker pulls back on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
RE
10:45aLITHIUM : Fish Lake Valley Project Progress
PU
10:45aENI S P A : Rovuma Basin and Government of Cabo Delgado sign a cooperation agreement for the implementation of sustainable development projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
5Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report

HOT NEWS