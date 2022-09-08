Toronto market climbs to 9-day high as financials rally

* TSX ends up 171.56 points, or 0.9%, at 19,413.00
* Posts its highest closing level since Aug. 30
* Financials advance 1.6%
* Materials gain 1.5%
TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than one week,
lifted by gains for interest rate-sensitive financial stocks as
investors weighed aggressive monetary policy tightening by
global central banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 171.56 points, or 0.9%, at 19,413.00, its
highest closing level since Aug. 30.
Wall Street's main indexes also posted gains as hawkish
remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented bets
of a large interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank later
this month.
"Everyone's waiting for when the Fed is going to back off
from some of their aggressive policies and Powell has made it
clear that he's not going to make that pivot anytime soon," said
Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised its benchmark
lending rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, mirroring a similar
increase by the Bank of Canada a day earlier.
A senior Bank of Canada official left the door open on
Thursday to another oversized interest rate increase, saying the
central bank continues to see front-loading as the best way to
battle the fastest rising prices in nearly four decades.
The heavily weighted financials sector gained 1.6%, while
the materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.
Energy rose 0.9% as oil prices clawed back some recent
declines. U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2% higher
at $83.54 a barrel.
Canada's employment report for August, due on Friday, could
offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith;
Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Lisa Shumaker)