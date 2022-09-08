Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto market climbs to 9-day high as financials rally

09/08/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends up 171.56 points, or 0.9%, at 19,413.00

* Posts its highest closing level since Aug. 30

* Financials advance 1.6%

* Materials gain 1.5%

TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than one week, lifted by gains for interest rate-sensitive financial stocks as investors weighed aggressive monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 171.56 points, or 0.9%, at 19,413.00, its highest closing level since Aug. 30.

Wall Street's main indexes also posted gains as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cemented bets of a large interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank later this month.

"Everyone's waiting for when the Fed is going to back off from some of their aggressive policies and Powell has made it clear that he's not going to make that pivot anytime soon," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points on Thursday, mirroring a similar increase by the Bank of Canada a day earlier.

A senior Bank of Canada official left the door open on Thursday to another oversized interest rate increase, saying the central bank continues to see front-loading as the best way to battle the fastest rising prices in nearly four decades.

The heavily weighted financials sector gained 1.6%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

Energy rose 0.9% as oil prices clawed back some recent declines. U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2% higher at $83.54 a barrel.

Canada's employment report for August, due on Friday, could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.67476 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.14983 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.76354 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 0.99967 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012549 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.76% 88.52 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.60515 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.94% 457.3385 Real-time Quote.8.83%
WTI 0.98% 82.835 Delayed Quote.8.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pEnergy Up As Oil Rebounds -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:47pDeath of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers
RE
04:44pCalifornia Grid Operator Issues Energy Emergency Alert 2 For Sept. 8
RE
04:44pCalifornia independent system operator (iso) issues energy emerg…
RE
04:43pU.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris
RE
04:43pU.s. federal communications commission to vote on new rules to r…
RE
04:38pToronto market climbs to 9-day high as financials rally
RE
04:35pWall Street ends higher, gains driven by banks, healthcare
RE
04:26p'Three-peat' La Nina outlook perpetuates W. Hemisphere crop worries -Braun
RE
04:19pU.S. wheat futures retreat after rally, corn also weak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
2ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
3Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
4Bailey sends markets into a panic
5ECB promises more rate hikes after unprecedented increase

HOT NEWS