Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto market dips as oil rally falters, TD underwhelms

03/03/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as a pullback in oil prices weighed on the energy sector and shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank fell more than 3%, although gains for mining stocks helped limit declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 5.23 points, or 0.02%, at 21,250.41.

Wall Street also ended lower, with growth stocks losing ground. Investors worry that disruption of Russia's oil exports will add to inflation pressures globally and crimp economic growth.

Consumer discretionary shares fell 2.4%, while energy ended 1.6% lower as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.7% lower, after hitting the highest since September 2008, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market.

Financials slipped 0.3%, including a decline of 3.1% for TD, which has the second-highest market capitalization on the TSX.

The bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit but higher variable expenses and weaker growth in interest income than peers left some analysts underwhelmed.

Still, the Toronto market remained in slight positive territory for the year and could gain further, according to analysts at research firm TS Lombard.

"Given the continued uncertainty, relative value trades backed by fundamentals in equities make sense. Canada is a large commodity exporter, and thus the Canadian economy should generally benefit from higher commodity prices," the analysts said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% as gold and copper prices climbed.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pHealth Care Up on Inflationary Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:37pCDC : More than 90% of U.S. population in areas where can skip wearing masks
RE
05:37pUkraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oligarchs
RE
05:34pYacht seized as U.S. ramps up oligarch sanctions so Putin 'feels the squeeze'
RE
05:34pFACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
05:32pIndustrials Flat as Ukraine War Casts Pall on Growth Outlook -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.19% to 90.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Lost 0.49% to $1.1066 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.44% to $1.3349 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDollar Lost 0.04% to 115.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100

HOT NEWS