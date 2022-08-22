Toronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb

* TSX ends down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92

* Posts lowest closing level since Aug. 10

* Financials fall 1.4%

* Energy gains 0.9%

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as worries about the pace of central bank tightening buffeted financial markets globally, but gains for resource shares helped limit the decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92, its lowest closing level since Aug. 10.

Wall Street's major indexes also declined and the U.S. 10-year yield rose above 3% for the first time in a month as investors fretted about a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this coming Friday at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The move in bond yields signals investor concern that Powell may remain "hawkish," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 1.4% ahead of the start of Canadian bank earnings season on Wednesday.

Canadian banks are expected to post declines in profits on average, when they report third-quarter results, as a murky economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses while market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management results, analysts and investors said.

The technology group lost 1.6%, while consumer discretionary ended nearly 2% lower.

Among sectors that gained ground was energy. It advanced 0.9% as oil prices bounced off of session lows after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC+ could cut output.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alistair Bell)