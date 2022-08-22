Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb

08/22/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92

* Posts lowest closing level since Aug. 10

* Financials fall 1.4%

* Energy gains 0.9%

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as worries about the pace of central bank tightening buffeted financial markets globally, but gains for resource shares helped limit the decline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92, its lowest closing level since Aug. 10.

Wall Street's major indexes also declined and the U.S. 10-year yield rose above 3% for the first time in a month as investors fretted about a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this coming Friday at a central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The move in bond yields signals investor concern that Powell may remain "hawkish," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 1.4% ahead of the start of Canadian bank earnings season on Wednesday.

Canadian banks are expected to post declines in profits on average, when they report third-quarter results, as a murky economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses while market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management results, analysts and investors said.

The technology group lost 1.6%, while consumer discretionary ended nearly 2% lower.

Among sectors that gained ground was energy. It advanced 0.9% as oil prices bounced off of session lows after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC+ could cut output.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.99% 96.61 Delayed Quote.24.16%
WTI 1.11% 90.491 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pTech Down as Inflation Fears Cool Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:34pConsumer Cos Down as Natural Gas Spike Seen Hurting Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:33pHealth Care Edges Lower as Sector Seen Resilient to Inflation - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down as Hopes for Less Aggressive Fed Fades -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pArgentina extends tax incentives on undeclared savings to spur construction
RE
04:28pGoldman Sachs' long-running gender bias lawsuit set for June 2023 trial
RE
04:25pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak
RE
04:24pToronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb
RE
04:22pWall Street ends sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
04:11pU.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
3European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..

HOT NEWS