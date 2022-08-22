Toronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb

* TSX ends down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92
* Posts lowest closing level since Aug. 10
* Financials fall 1.4%
* Energy gains 0.9%
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to its
lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as worries about the
pace of central bank tightening buffeted financial markets
globally, but gains for resource shares helped limit the
decline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 136.46 points, or 0.7%, at 19,974.92, its
lowest closing level since Aug. 10.
Wall Street's major indexes also declined and the U.S.
10-year yield rose above 3% for the first time in a month as
investors fretted about a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell this coming Friday at a central bank conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The move in bond yields signals investor concern that Powell
may remain "hawkish," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
The heavily-weighted financials sector fell 1.4% ahead of
the start of Canadian bank earnings season on Wednesday.
Canadian banks are expected to post declines in profits on
average, when they report third-quarter results, as a murky
economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses while
market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management
results, analysts and investors said.
The technology group lost 1.6%, while consumer discretionary
ended nearly 2% lower.
Among sectors that gained ground was energy. It advanced
0.9% as oil prices bounced off of session lows after Saudi
Arabia warned that OPEC+ could cut output.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha
Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alistair Bell)