Toronto market pares decline as technology rallies

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends down 50.09 points, or 0.2%, at 20,571.30
* Posts lowest closing level since Dec. 20
* Energy falls 1.5%; oil settles 2.2% lower
* Shopify gains 7%; technology ends higher
TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on
Monday fell to a five-week low as fears of a Russian attack on
Ukraine and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve
weighed on investor sentiment, but the index clawed back much of
its earlier decline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 50.09 points, or 0.2%, at 20,571.30, its
lowest closing level since Dec. 20.
"Momentum to the downside has been picking up over the last
couple of weeks," said Philip Petursson, chief investment
strategist at IG Wealth Management. "You always get a reset in
valuations when interest rates are going up."
The Toronto market gained 22% in 2021, its best yearly
performance since 2009, but has since been pressured by the
prospect of faster U.S. rate hikes.
The Bank of Canada is also expected to begin tightening,
with the first move potentially coming at a policy announcement
on Wednesday.
NATO said it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing
eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in what Russia
denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine.
Geopolitical risk "is one more thing on the list that
investors are already concerned about," Petursson said.
Still, the TSX closed well above an intraday low of
19,912.59. It was helped by a rally in technology shares,
including a 7% gain for Shopify Inc as the company
proposed changes to its fulfillment network.
In the United States, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite
also ended higher, bouncing back from a steep sell-off
late in the session.
Energy shares on the Toronto market fell 1.5%, pressured by
a drop in oil prices. U.S. crude prices settled 2.2%
lower at $83.31 a barrel.
Heavily weighted financial shares lost 0.8%, while the
materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners
and fertilizer companies, also ended 0.8% lower.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Ambar
Warrick; Editing by Richard Chang)