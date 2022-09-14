Toronto market rebounds as higher oil prices boost energy

(Adds details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 80.74 points, or 0.4%, at 19,726.14
* Energy posts biggest gain in three weeks
* Oil settles 1.3% higher
* Materials adds 0.7%
TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday as Wall Street stabilized following a rout in the
previous session, with a bounce in oil prices helping to push
energy stocks higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 80.74 points, or 0.4%, at 19,726.14.
On Tuesday, the index fell by the most in three months after
hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked a sell-off in
equities globally on fears of more aggressive interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve.
"Overall, you may have data points that tick up month to
month, but I think the overall trend is for moderating
inflation," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
Helping steady the Toronto market, the heavily weighted
energy sector climbed 3%, its biggest advance in three weeks, as
oil prices settled 1.3% higher at $88.48 a barrel.
Supportive of crude, an international energy watchdog
expects an increase in gas-to-oil switching due to high prices
this winter.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7%, while
technology ended 0.9% higher.
Data showed that Canadian factory sales fell 0.9% in July
from June, in line with estimates, mainly due to decreases in
primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products.
