Toronto market rebounds as higher oil prices boost energy

09/14/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
* TSX ends up 80.74 points, or 0.4%, at 19,726.14

* Energy posts biggest gain in three weeks

* Oil settles 1.3% higher

* Materials adds 0.7%

TORONTO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as Wall Street stabilized following a rout in the previous session, with a bounce in oil prices helping to push energy stocks higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 80.74 points, or 0.4%, at 19,726.14.

On Tuesday, the index fell by the most in three months after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked a sell-off in equities globally on fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

"Overall, you may have data points that tick up month to month, but I think the overall trend is for moderating inflation," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

Helping steady the Toronto market, the heavily weighted energy sector climbed 3%, its biggest advance in three weeks, as oil prices settled 1.3% higher at $88.48 a barrel.

Supportive of crude, an international energy watchdog expects an increase in gas-to-oil switching due to high prices this winter.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7%, while technology ended 0.9% higher.

Data showed that Canadian factory sales fell 0.9% in July from June, in line with estimates, mainly due to decreases in primary metal industries and petroleum and coal products. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Johann Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 94.47 Delayed Quote.20.89%
WTI 1.57% 88.947 Delayed Quote.16.19%
HOT NEWS