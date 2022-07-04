Toronto market rises in thin trade as resource shares rally

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Monday, led by energy shares, as investors returned from a
long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by
concerns over a global economic slowdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 167.50 points, or 0.9%, at 19,028.86. Trading
volumes were lower than usual as the United States celebrated
the Fourth of July holiday.
The TSX was closed on Friday for Canada Day. It fell 13.8%
in the second quarter, its biggest quarterly decline since the
first quarter of 2020, on fears that harsh steps by major
central banks to tame inflation will cause an economic downturn.
Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting
fresh highs in the short term and up "significantly" over the
long term, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday, bolstering
calls for a very rare 75 basis point rate increase at a policy
decision next week.
The energy sector gained 2.7% as crude oil rose more
than 2% on concerns of tight supply amid lower OPEC output,
unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2%.
Together, energy and materials account for 30% of the market
capitalization on the Toronto exchange.
Industrials ended 0.9% higher.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru)