Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors

01/18/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight weeks the day before, as a jump in U.S. Treasury debt yields reduced the attractiveness of stocks, particularly those in the high-growth technology sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 262.88 points, or 1.2%, at 21,274.57, after posting on Monday its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

"We saw yields increase in the U.S. and the market is reacting to that," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tackling inflation.

"Inflationary concerns are becoming more and more of a drag on the market right now," Sprung said. "It is likely to affect the market I think for some time."

Wall Street's main indexes also declined as financial stocks were pressured by weak results and technology shares continued their sell-off to start the year.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that tech stocks tend to rely on to support lofty valuations.

Among stocks with the biggest declines on the TSX was software company Lightspeed Commerce Inc, which ended 8.1% lower.

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 3.3%, while heavily-weighted financial shares were down nearly 1% and industrials lost 2.2%.

Oil settled 1.9% higher at $85.43 a barrel as possible supply disruptions after attacks in the Middle East added to an already tight supply outlook.

Still, energy shares gave back some recent gains, falling 0.7%, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.30% 1813.58 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. -8.06% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.22% 88.46 Delayed Quote.11.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.60% 14506.896644 Real-time Quote.-4.80%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.13% 738.554 Delayed Quote.9.73%
WTI 2.75% 86.538 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pAustralia's Lynas posts record revenue on strong demand for rare earths
RE
05:01pBrazilian civil servants stage partial strike over wage demands
RE
04:58pAround 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019
RE
04:58pToronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors
RE
04:58pHealth Care Down Amid Flight From Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:55pCOVID-19 concerns force U.N. to prepare tsunami-hit Tonga relief aid at a distance
RE
04:51pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures weak; hog futures firm
RE
04:50pU.S. Supreme Court leans toward Christian group in Boston flag dispute
RE
04:49pU.S. lawmakers call for U.N. Uyghur rights report before China's Olympics
RE
04:47pWells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, notably tech, as Treasury yields jump
2Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
3Ouch
4BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..
5The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors

HOT NEWS