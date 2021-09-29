Log in
Toronto market slips as technology falls to 2-month low

09/29/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as technology shares extended their recent decline, but some calm returned to the market after steep losses for global shares the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 16.00 points, or 0.1%, at 20,158.14, its lowest closing level since Sept. 20.

"Stock markets around the world have been trying to bounce back from yesterday's selloff," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

Wall Street ended higher but remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the ongoing debt ceiling debate kept a lid on gains.

"With tomorrow being the last trading day of the month and the quarter, we may see investors repositioning their portfolios over the next couple of days," Cieszynski said.

Canada's benchmark stock index has fallen about 2% so far in September after seven consecutive monthly gains as investors worried about signs of a slowing global economic recovery and the prospect of reduced economic stimulus from the Fed.

U.S. bond yields held close to their highest levels in months, weighing on technology shares. The TSX's technology sector fell 1.8%, posting its lowest closing level since July 30.

It included a decline of 11.7% for the shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc after short seller Spruce Point Capital Management issued a "strong sell" opinion on the stock.

Higher yields reduce the value of future cash flows, so they particularly hurt the shares of companies with high growth prospects.

The consumer staples sector on the Toronto market rose nearly 2%, while energy ended up 1% despite a drop in oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% lower at $74.83 a barrel.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
