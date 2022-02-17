Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto market slips to 2-week low on Ukraine jitters

02/17/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell by nearly 1% on Thursday as rising concern that Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, would invade Ukraine weighed on investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 207.31 points, or 0.97%, at 21,176.33, its lowest closing level since Feb. 3.

Wall Street's declines were even larger as U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it.

Investors worry that a conflict in Ukraine would disrupt energy supplies, raising inflation pressures still further.

"You could see prolonged inflation that now starts to disrupt some of the economic momentum," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. "I don't know if we'll see things come to that level, but that's what's on the minds of traders today."

Technology shares fell 4.2%, with Shopify Inc extending its recent slump to end 10.8% lower. Heavily-weighted financials closed down 1.6%.

One of the bright spots was the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies. It added 2.3% as gold rallied.

"The TSX does have a nice safe-haven trade built into it with its weight to the gold miners," Petursson said. "That's providing some ballast for the TSX today."

Also helping the index was retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd. Its shares rose 2.3% after the company beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2% lower at $91.76 a barrel as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages which could unlock more crude supplies.

Still, the energy group on the TSX rose 0.2%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 2.25% 188.68 Delayed Quote.1.05%
GOLD 1.48% 1897.7 Delayed Quote.1.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 92.84 Delayed Quote.20.02%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.88% 13716.719187 Real-time Quote.-9.62%
S&P 500 -2.12% 4380.26 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.82% 772.8519 Delayed Quote.18.91%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 1.63% 1107.36 Delayed Quote.1.51%
SHOPIFY INC. -11.63% 660 Delayed Quote.-45.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.54% 76.2245 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WTI 0.45% 91.65 Delayed Quote.22.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pEuro Lost 0.11% to $1.1362 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.24% to $1.3615 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.45% to 114.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 6.06% to $0.140 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 7.65% to $2896.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 7.67% to $40707.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pMester says but fed officials are having discussions to figure o…
RE
05:33pMester says fed may need to change the pace of balance sheet red…
RE
05:33pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pMester says the fed doesn't have as much knowledge about the eff…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
2Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
3Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

HOT NEWS