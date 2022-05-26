Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near school

Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said.

The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto's city center. Three of the schools remained on lockdown, while two others were declared "hold and secure" due to ongoing police work in the area, the Toronto District School Board said.

"Hold and secure" is a school response to an incident that occurs nearby but not on campus property, according to the CBC. The day continues as normal inside the school, but outer doors are locked and people cannot enter or leave.

