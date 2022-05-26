Log in
Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near school

05/26/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
(Reuters) -Toronto police shot and injured a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighborhood, and five nearby schools were placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said.

The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto's city center. Three of the schools remained on lockdown, while two others were declared "hold and secure" due to ongoing police work in the area, the Toronto District School Board said.

"Hold and secure" is a school response to an incident that occurs nearby but not on campus property, according to the CBC. The day continues as normal inside the school, but outer doors are locked and people cannot enter or leave.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
