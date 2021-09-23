Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toronto stocks extend rally on easing taper fears

09/23/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as investors largely shrugged off the U.S. Federal Reserve's signals on trimming its massive stimulus, while the energy sector received a boost from stronger oil prices.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.82 points, or 0.19%, at 20,440.31, led by a 1% jump in both healthcare and energy stocks. [O/R]

Limiting the advance for the index, which is on course for its third straight day of gains, was a 1.1% slide in mining stocks on the back of lower gold prices. [GOL/]

Global equities also gained following the Fed's signals on its tapering plans, with easing concerns about a potential default by developer China Evergrande also lifting the sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]

"With both the Canadian election and the Federal Reserve meeting behind us, and China Evergrande reaching a debt deal, the major market catalysts that worried investors earlier in the week are now largely out of the way," said Brandon Michael, senior market analyst at ABC Funds.

Canadian equities have come under pressure in September after seven straight months of gains on fears of slowing economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant infections and higher inflation.

Meanwhile, domestic retail sales most likely rose 2.1% in August after dipping 0.6% in July as restrictions linked to the pandemic were lifted, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

HIGHLIGHTS

BlackBerry Ltd gained 9% and was the largest percentage gainer on the TSX, after the cyber-security firm beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday.

First Majestic Silver Corp and Endeavour Silver Corp were the biggest decliners on the index.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and five new lows.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21aU.S. Economic Activity Slows in September Amid Delta, Supply-Shortages -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:20aExclusive-Google offers to settle EU antitrust probe into adtech - source
RE
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From -2-
DJ
10:18aVC DAILY : Biotechs Seek New Skill Set From Scientists Entering Field
DJ
10:14aCOHERE CYBER SECURE : and SecurityScorecard Partner to Improve Cybersecurity of Financial Sector
PR
10:13aToronto stocks extend rally on easing taper fears
RE
10:07aU.S. farm group seeks stronger antitrust action with new campaign
RE
10:05aOil prices at two-month highs on tight supplies
RE
10:01aSECRET DOUBLE OCTOPUS : Adds Cybersecurity Executive Horacio Zambrano as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
09:59aStanChart says Evergrande crisis doesn't dent enthusiasm for China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2KERING : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Analysis-Chinese property debt issuers face 'Evergrande premium' as wor..
4The student becomes the master
5Chinese Estates : One of Evergrande's main investors looks to offload s..

HOT NEWS