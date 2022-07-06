Toronto stocks fall as commodities drop on recession worries

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index
fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil and metal prices weighed on
commodity stocks amid growing worries of a global recession.
At 09:57 a.m. ET (14:27 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 156.62 points, or
0.83%, at 18,677.54.
The energy sector dropped 4.7% as oil prices gave
up early gains in volatile trade to extend Tuesday's heavy
losses as fears over an economic downturn outweighed supply
concerns.
U.S. crude prices were down 3.1% a barrel, while
Brent crude lost 2.7%.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as copper
prices tumbled to their lowest in almost 20 months.
"There is a major unwinding of extreme commodity exposure
and the Canadian economy is definitely feeling the effect of
that," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New
York.
"There's also fear that the Bank of Canada might be a little
bit more aggressive with tightening and that's probably going to
get priced in the next month or two. In short term, there are a
lot of red flags, more aggressive tightening and perhaps further
weakness with commodities is unnerving a lot of investors."
Globally, investor focus was on minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's last monetary policy meeting, due to be released later
in the day, that are likely to foreshadow more hikes in the
world's largest economy.
Canada's financials sector slipped 0.4%, while the
industrials sector rose 0.5%.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi)