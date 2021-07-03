Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK

07/03/2021 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Emergency response crews from Japan's defense force were dispatched to the central city of Atami after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and washing away debris.

The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already exceeded the average July levels for both Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture, according to NHK.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aTorrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK
RE
12:14aJapan torrential rains unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK
RE
12:14aAt least 20 people go missing in landslides in atami city in central japan -nhk
RE
07/02TERRY GOU : Exclusive-Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines -sources
RE
07/02Syngenta's $10 billion Shanghai IPO to fund growth and acquisitions
RE
07/02Bharat Biotech Concludes Final Analysis For Covaxin Efficacy From Phase 3 Clinical Trials
RE
07/02Bharat biotech - efficacy data demonstrates covaxin to be 65.2% protection against the sars-cov-2, b.1.617.2 delta variant
RE
07/02Bharat biotech - efficacy data demonstrates covaxin to be 63.6% protection against asymptomatic covid-19
RE
07/02Bharat biotech - efficacy analysis demonstrates covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic covid-19
RE
07/02Bharat biotech - efficacy analysis demonstrates covaxin to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic covid19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses
2AMC shares fall after Iceberg Research discloses short position
3Syngenta's $10 billion Shanghai IPO to fund growth and acquisitions
4GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “For” Seven of Ei..
5BROADCOM INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish

HOT NEWS