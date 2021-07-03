Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing -NHK

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Emergency response crews from
Japan's defense force were dispatched to the central city of
Atami after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20
people missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an
emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as
it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and
washing away debris.
The rainfall deluging the city since Friday has already
exceeded the average July levels for both Shizuoka, where Atami
is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa prefecture, according to
NHK.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Jane Wardell)