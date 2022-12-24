Advanced search
Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

12/24/2022 | 04:40pm EST
STORY: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday -- of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet.

Megan Thee Stallion had earlier testified Lanez shot at her feet -- following an argument that took place after a pool party in 2020.

The jury found Lanez guilty of three felony counts

He now faces over 20 years in prison and possible deportation to Canada.

Lanez -- who had been free on bail during the trial, following a period of house arrest -- was immediately taken into custody.

Jurors reached a verdict after hours of deliberation across two days -- following a trial that lasted about two weeks.

Megan Thee Stallion was not present in court Friday.

Sentencing for Lanez is scheduled for January 27th.


© Reuters 2022
