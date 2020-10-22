Toshiba Launches Dual H-bridge Motor Driver IC With PWM Control for Mobile Devices and Home Appliances

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched an H-bridge motor driver, “TC78H660FNG,” housed in a TSSOP16 package with a widely used pin-assignment. It is Toshiba’s latest addition to its line-up of drivers for brushed DC motors and stepping motors for applications that include mobile devices and home appliances.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006141/en/

Toshiba: an H-bridge motor driver TC78H660FNG (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toshiba’s new-generation DMOS process allows TC78H660FNG to achieve a low ON resistance of 0.48Ω at its maximum rating of 18V/2.0A,[1] and reduces heat generation compared with Toshiba’s current products.

The new driver has a regulator for driving internal circuits, and can drive a motor with a single power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V. Its wide range of applications include mobile devices powered by a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, 5V USB powered devices, and 12V system devices for home appliances. It also supports a low 1.8V interface.

Features

Single power drive, simple PWM control

Low ON resistance reduces heat generation compared with Toshiba’s current products. (Ron=0.48Ω (upper + lower: typ.) @VM=12V, Ta = 25°C)

Low current consumption (ultra-low standby current: 0.1μA or less @Ta=25°C)

Applications

Battery-powered mobile devices, including robots and toys; home appliances including refrigerators, smart meters, etc.

Main Specifications

Part number TC78H660FNG Supply voltage

(operating range) 2.5V to 16V Output voltage

(absolute maximum rating) 18V @ output ON

20V @ output OFF Output current

(absolute maximum rating) 2A Number of H-bridge channels 2ch Supported motors Brushed DC motors (dual-motor control is possible)

Bipolar stepping motors Output on-resistance

(upper + lower) 0.48Ω (typ.)@VM=12V, Ta=25℃ Safety function Over current detection, thermal shut down, under voltage lockout, flag output function for over current detection and thermal shut down Features Current consumption in standby mode: 0.1μA or less Single power drive Support for a 1.8V I/F Direct PWM control or constant current control without current sense resistor Package TSSOP16 (size: 5.0mm×6.4mm) Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online

[1] Actual motor drive current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

For more information about the new product, visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H660FNG

For more information about Toshiba’s motor driver IC line-up, visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/motor-driver-ics.html

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TC78H660FNG.html

Customer Inquiries:

System Devices Marketing Dept.I

Industry Marketing Group II

Tel: +81-3-3457-3249

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies. *Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006141/en/