Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toshiba Launches Dual H-bridge Motor Driver IC With PWM Control for Mobile Devices and Home Appliances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched an H-bridge motor driver, “TC78H660FNG,” housed in a TSSOP16 package with a widely used pin-assignment. It is Toshiba’s latest addition to its line-up of drivers for brushed DC motors and stepping motors for applications that include mobile devices and home appliances.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006141/en/

Toshiba: an H-bridge motor driver TC78H660FNG (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toshiba: an H-bridge motor driver TC78H660FNG (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toshiba’s new-generation DMOS process allows TC78H660FNG to achieve a low ON resistance of 0.48Ω at its maximum rating of 18V/2.0A,[1] and reduces heat generation compared with Toshiba’s current products.

The new driver has a regulator for driving internal circuits, and can drive a motor with a single power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V. Its wide range of applications include mobile devices powered by a 3.7V lithium-ion battery, 5V USB powered devices, and 12V system devices for home appliances. It also supports a low 1.8V interface.

Features

  • Single power drive, simple PWM control
  • Low ON resistance reduces heat generation compared with Toshiba’s current products. (Ron=0.48Ω (upper + lower: typ.) @VM=12V, Ta = 25°C)
  • Low current consumption (ultra-low standby current: 0.1μA or less @Ta=25°C)

Applications

Battery-powered mobile devices, including robots and toys; home appliances including refrigerators, smart meters, etc.

Main Specifications

Part number

TC78H660FNG

Supply voltage
(operating range)

2.5V to 16V

Output voltage
(absolute maximum rating)

18V @ output ON
20V @ output OFF

Output current
(absolute maximum rating)

2A

Number of H-bridge channels

2ch

Supported motors

Brushed DC motors (dual-motor control is possible)
Bipolar stepping motors

Output on-resistance
(upper + lower)

0.48Ω (typ.)@VM=12V, Ta=25℃

Safety function

Over current detection, thermal shut down, under voltage lockout,

flag output function for over current detection and thermal shut down

Features

Current consumption in standby mode: 0.1μA or less

Single power drive

Support for a 1.8V I/F

Direct PWM control

or

constant current control without current sense resistor

Package

TSSOP16 (size: 5.0mm×6.4mm)

Stock Check & Purchase

Buy Online

[1] Actual motor drive current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

For more information about the new product, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H660FNG

For more information about Toshiba’s motor driver IC line-up, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/motor-driver-ics.html

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TC78H660FNG.html

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.I
Industry Marketing Group II
Tel: +81-3-3457-3249
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:44aChina stocks fall as healthcare, industrial firms weigh; Hong Kong slips
RE
12:41aCHINA TELECOM : Nine-Month Net Profit Rose 1.7%
DJ
12:40aBANK OF JAPAN : 83rd Opinion Survey
PU
12:35aALGOWATT S P A : partner in the VPP4Islands UE project for virtual power plant and smart energy in the islands
PU
12:34aSpurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double imports
RE
12:31aSocial Media Analytics Market | Impact of COVID-19 On the Application Software Sector Industry | Technavio
BU
12:31aGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S A : Successfully Raises 25 Million in an Oversubscribed Private Placement With Us and European Institutional Investors
BU
12:30aalgoWatt partner in the VPP4Islands UE project for virtual power plant and smart energy in the islands
GL
12:30aPIEDMONT LITHIUM : Company Report – October 2020
PU
12:27aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition
3Ant Group to launch $35 billion IPO after final nod from China regulator
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- 2nd Update
5Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group