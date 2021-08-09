Toshiba Nearline HDD Shipment & Capacity Sets New Company Record In 2CQ21

Leads Industry in Average Growth for Both Units and Exabytes for Last Four Quarters1

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) today announced that for a second consecutive quarter, the company posted a 30+% Q-Q growth in Nearline HDD unit shipment and capacity shipped. Toshiba’s Nearline HDD shipments and exabytes reached 2.79 million and 34.15 representing sequential growth of 32% and 33%, respectively. According to TRENDFOCUS’ new report (SDAS: HDD Information Service CQ2 ’21 Quarterly Update – Executive Summary August 5, 2021), Toshiba’s four-quarter average unit and capacity shipped growth rates for Nearline HDDs led all companies at 35% and 46%, respectively. Additionally, Toshiba was the only company to post growth rates higher than the industry’s four-quarter average.

"Demand for HDDs, specifically Nearline HDDs, have been on an upward trend due to strong cloud and OEM demand, while the initial launch of the Chia cryptocurrency fueled new incremental channel requirements. Toshiba’s competitive Nearline HDD product line up is lifting the company to new records,” stated John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS, Inc. “Moreover, Toshiba's FC-MAMR (Flux Control – Microwave Assisted Magnetic Recording) technology used in its 18TB (MG-09) Nearline HDD product should provide a robust foundation to build upon for its next-generation products.”

TRENDFOCUS’ report shows that total Nearline HDD shipments topped 19 million units in 2CQ21, smashing the previous record of 17.19 million set in 1CQ20. And for the first time, Nearline HDD exabytes shipped surpassed the 200 mark as it reached 243 exabytes for the quarter.

“Setting back to back quarterly Nearline HDD unit and exabyte shipment records is a testament to all of our employees’ hard work and dedication, as we continue to navigate through a very challenging supply chain environment,” said Kyle Yamamoto, Vice President of TAEC’s HDD Business Unit. “2CQ21’s solid results reflect our broadening partnerships across key cloud, OEM and channel customers, as we continue to invest in manufacturing scale to support their growing storage demand.”

As a global technology company that has been innovating in storage for years, Toshiba offers a comprehensive portfolio of HDD products that address the storage needs of enterprise, datacenter, surveillance, and client markets. Toshiba solves customer challenges with innovative HDD models focusing on four primary market segments. The AL Series focuses on the Enterprise Performance segment; the MG Series is aimed at Enterprise Capacity and Data Center needs; the MQ Series covers the broad spectrum of use cases that require Mobile Client HDDs; and the DT Series addresses the surveillance and traditional Desktop Client use cases.

