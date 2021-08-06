Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toshiba appoints committee to examine shareholder issues

08/06/2021 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp will appoint a governance enhancement committee to analyse the root cause of issues around its alleged pressure on foreign shareholders, the Japanese industrial conglomerate said on Friday.

An explosive independent investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/independent-probe-says-toshiba-agm-last-year-was-not-fairly-managed-2021-06-10 in June found Toshiba colluded with the trade ministry to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence at last year's annual general meeting.

Toshiba said the committee will analyse the root cause, clarify responsibilities and make suggestions for prevention measures - steps it pledged following the shareholder-commissioned report.

It is "not intended to re-investigate" the investigation's findings, Toshiba said.

The new committee, which is expected to submit a final report in October, will consist of five legal experts, including a Toshiba board director and one of three attorneys who conducted the earlier investigation.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aMillions of Brits to face energy price hike as global gas prices bite
RE
05:47aLondon Shares Fall as Investors Await US Jobs Data
DJ
05:46aFrance forecasts fall in weather-hit wine output to historic low
RE
05:44aToshiba appoints committee to examine shareholder issues
RE
05:37aGold slips on firmer dollar as markets prep for U.S. jobs data
RE
05:37aIndonesia 2021 economic growth likely to top 3.9% -central bank
RE
05:28aVirus worries drag down stocks ahead of U.S. data
RE
05:23aLondon Stock Exchange sales rise as Refinitiv integration motors on
RE
05:21aJapan ends 300 years of trading rice futures
RE
05:18aAmazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : CEO describes "horrible week for us" on U.S. DOJ probe
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4BEIERSDORF AG : BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5SIEMENS ENERGY AG : SIEMENS ENERGY : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS