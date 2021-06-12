Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Toshiba board to hold emergency meeting on Sunday, sources say

06/12/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp directors will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss reassigning the candidates for three key board committees ahead of a June 25 shareholder meeting, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Japanese conglomerate's board will consider reassigning the candidates for the audit, nominating and compensation committees, after major shareholder advisory firms recommended against some of the candidates, the people said.

They declined to be identified because the information is not public.

The emergency meeting comes as Toshiba has been thrown into crisis by revelations this week that management and board members colluded with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

The people gave no further detail on the reassignment of the candidates. Toshiba said in a statement it does not disclose the schedule or topics of board meetings.

According to a shareholder-commissioned investigation released on Thursday, Toshiba's leadership reached out to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to "beat up" foreign shareholders.

Adding to the pressure, shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) on Saturday recommended that shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors.

Four of the company's independent directors, all non-Japanese, have already said they were no longer in support of the full slate of director candidates nominated by Toshiba.

ISS singled out current members of the nomination and audit committees.

"One could argue that as the investigation report was just released on June 10, there was no time to change director candidates," ISS said in its report, which was seen by Reuters.

However, it added it was "unthinkable that members of the nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the incident and accompanying shareholder concerns," as allegations have long been raised, it said.

Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged shareholders at this year's AGM to vote against the re-appointment of the same five directors.

(Reporting by Makiko YamazakiEditing by David Dolan and David Holmes)

By Makiko Yamazaki


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 2.60% 4378 End-of-day quote.-20.44%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.59% 4645 End-of-day quote.61.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:15aANYTHING YOU CAN DO : G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
RE
09:59aAfrican lender Ecobank raises $350 million on bond market
RE
09:45aUK PM voices 'serious concern' over Delta variant in hint at delay to lockdown end
RE
09:22aToshiba board to hold emergency meeting on Sunday, sources say
RE
09:22aToshiba board to hold emergency meeting on Sunday, sources say
RE
09:19aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day
PU
09:01aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA  : Govt to provide fuel, cooking oil subsidies of up to RM8 bln this year
PU
08:50aHead of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war
RE
08:48aFire engulfing Pertamina refinery remains ablaze, says CEO
RE
08:24aToshiba board to hold emergency meeting on sunday -two sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS