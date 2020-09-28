Toshiba :'s High-Productivity Systems Ease High-Volume Printing

Toshiba’s Latest e-STUDIO Light-Production MFPs Deliver Premium Speed & Performance Simplifying Virtually any Print Task

Toshiba America Business Solutions introduces its light-production multifunction printer (MFP) duo coupling elite speed and performance. Toshiba’s e-STUDIO™1058/1208 series quickly and easily handle high-volume print jobs, particularly for enterprise companies, K-12 schools, higher education, professional service settings, centralized reprographics departments and office stores.

Powerful Features & Benefits Drive Results

Speed from start-up to output via scan, print or copy exemplify the high-productivity systems. Delivering up to 120 pages-per-minute, Toshiba’s MFP line finishes most print and copy assignments within moments. Combining a rapid three-and-a-half-minute warm-up time with four seconds or less first-copy-out interval distinguishes Toshiba’s new models for delivering today’s fast-paced needs. The e-STUDIO systems’ duplex single pass feeder (DSPF) copies and scans (to file or email) single-sided originals at up to 120 originals-per-minute (OPM) and double-sided originals at up to 240 OPM.

Education, professional services and enterprise employees alike may appreciate the superior monochrome resolution (1200 x 1200 dots-per-inch) delivering crisp and clear print quality while producing polished reports, educational materials and corporate booklets. The Toshiba e-STUDIO line is ideal for creating varied print jobs with multiple finishing choices including a 100-sheet finisher, 80-page booklet maker with trimmer option, multi-fold unit and two-tray inserter.

The e-STUDIO1058/1208 series additionally handles high-end print needs with ease by combining a top-end one-million impression (scans, copies, prints) monthly duty cycle and up to 13,500-sheet capacity. Usability is another key feature, making this a standout for light-production environments.

A 15-inch LCD touchscreen featuring swipe technology common with smart devices enhances usability by facilitating text-heavy tasks. Toshiba’s light-production models tout genuine Adobe® PostScript 3, which guides document creators to generate consistent outputs in comparison to what they view on their screens. Toshiba also extends the series with support for leading third-party software solutions including document management integration and scalable fax offerings.

Bolstering Security while Minimizing Environmental Impact

Security and sustainability are other corporate objectives this series addresses. The Toshiba MFPs blend leading security elements including data overwriting, encryption and user authentication safeguards data while helping bolster the confidence of IT leadership. The systems meet the strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive and comply with the environmental guidelines of the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s energy efficiency standard. The e-STUDIO1058/1208 series is also ENERGY STAR® awarded.

“Toshiba’s light-production series offer premium speed and performance for producing the high-volume and time-sensitive output larger organizations require,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing Bill Melo. “A rich suite of prominent security and eco elements further separate our new e-STUDIO line.”

The e-STUDIO1058/1208 series starts at $41,850 and is available for purchase through authorized Toshiba resellers. For more information about Toshiba products, or to locate an authorized Toshiba dealer in your area, visit www.business.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) delivers multifunction printers, managed document services, point-of-sale and label printers as well as digital signage for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers combine quality performance with the security businesses require. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

