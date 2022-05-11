Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Total, Duke are winners of latest U.S. offshore wind auction

05/11/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A surfer navigates the wave in South Carolina

(Reuters) -France energy giant TotalEnergies and U.S. power company Duke Energy Corp were the winners of two offshore wind leases in federal waters off the coast of North and South Carolina on Wednesday, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Winning bids amounted to $315 million, with Duke paying $155 million and TotalEnergies paying $160 million.

The auction total was far less than the $4.37 billion in high bids generated at a February wind auction off the coast of New York and New Jersey.

The sale is part of the Biden administration's broad push to put wind turbines in federal waters along every U.S. coastline.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said the nascent offshore wind industry will create well-paying jobs while creating the carbon-free electricity needed to combat climate change. His administration aims to permit 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom, additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Aurora Ellis, Kirsten Donovan and Bernard Orr)

By Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pVictims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement
RE
05:49pNew Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022
RE
05:47pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pVietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pEngland and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times
RE
05:40pBiden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation
RE
05:39pTotal, Duke are winners of latest U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
05:39pFinancials Down as Volatility Rattles Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS