Total Expert Extends Industry-Leading Marketing Tech to Power Fast-Growing Wholesale Mortgage Channel

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the leading marketing and customer-engagement technology platform for banks and lenders, today launched Total Expert for Wholesale to power mortgage lenders adding or growing market share in the wholesale channel.



This is a milestone in Total Expert’s vision to help mortgage lenders attract, engage, and retain customers equally across retail, direct, and wholesale channels.

“With wholesale market share growing 40% in the last five years, lenders can now diversify into this channel faster with Total Expert,” said Total Expert Founder and CEO Joe Welu. “Wholesale lenders use Total Expert to build stickier broker partnerships, empower brokers to close more loans, and foster customer relationships that last a lifetime.”

Total Expert keeps wholesale lenders safe with world-class compliance while giving broker salesforces creative freedom on customer marketing and engagement. It also helps lenders:

Grow market share with data and marketing automation that lets brokers understand and engage on each customer’s needs and life events.

with data and marketing automation that lets brokers understand and engage on each customer’s needs and life events. Provide brokers lender-branded tools to engage and retain customers with customizable journeys and pre-built content.

to engage and retain customers with customizable journeys and pre-built content. Strengthen broker relationships with personalized communications to active brokers about tools and content they need to grow their business.

with personalized communications to active brokers about tools and content they need to grow their business. Close more loans by automating customer recapture and retention campaigns on behalf of brokers.

by automating customer recapture and retention campaigns on behalf of brokers. Ensure compliance by consolidating brand- and regulatory-approved marketing materials and campaigns.



“Brokers and the wholesalers who power them now serve almost 15% of U.S. mortgage customers,” added Welu. “Total Expert will relentlessly help wholesalers and brokers grow and retain these customer relationships for life.”

For more information on the Total Expert Wholesale solution, please visit: https://info.totalexpert.com/total-expert-wholesale-marketing

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first experience platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle.

In 2020, Total Expert was named the top mortgage lead management and CRM provider in customer satisfaction and lender loyalty in the STRATMOR Group survey. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com