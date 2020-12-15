Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total Expert Extends Industry-Leading Marketing Tech to Power Fast-Growing Wholesale Mortgage Channel

12/15/2020 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert, the leading marketing and customer-engagement technology platform for banks and lenders, today launched Total Expert for Wholesale to power mortgage lenders adding or growing market share in the wholesale channel.

This is a milestone in Total Expert’s vision to help mortgage lenders attract, engage, and retain customers equally across retail, direct, and wholesale channels.

“With wholesale market share growing 40% in the last five years, lenders can now diversify into this channel faster with Total Expert,” said Total Expert Founder and CEO Joe Welu. “Wholesale lenders use Total Expert to build stickier broker partnerships, empower brokers to close more loans, and foster customer relationships that last a lifetime.”

Total Expert keeps wholesale lenders safe with world-class compliance while giving broker salesforces creative freedom on customer marketing and engagement. It also helps lenders:

  • Grow market share with data and marketing automation that lets brokers understand and engage on each customer’s needs and life events.
  • Provide brokers lender-branded tools to engage and retain customers with customizable journeys and pre-built content.
  • Strengthen broker relationships with personalized communications to active brokers about tools and content they need to grow their business.
  • Close more loans by automating customer recapture and retention campaigns on behalf of brokers.
  • Ensure compliance by consolidating brand- and regulatory-approved marketing materials and campaigns.

“Brokers and the wholesalers who power them now serve almost 15% of U.S. mortgage customers,” added Welu. “Total Expert will relentlessly help wholesalers and brokers grow and retain these customer relationships for life.”

For more information on the Total Expert Wholesale solution, please visit: https://info.totalexpert.com/total-expert-wholesale-marketing

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first experience platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle.

In 2020, Total Expert was named the top mortgage lead management and CRM provider in customer satisfaction and lender loyalty in the STRATMOR Group survey. For more information visit totalexpert.com.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aCommunications and Digital Technologies SOEs Merge
AQ
10:06aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : World's First Truly Global, Real-Time Maritime Emergency Service Launched by Iridium
AQ
10:06aFIRSTFARMS A/S : sells 238 hectares for DKK 12 million
AQ
10:06aALCHEMER : Earns ISO 27001 Certification
BU
10:06aAMENTUM : Awarded $88 Million Contract for Development and Sustainment of Maritime Electro-Optic Infrared Systems
BU
10:06aGREEN DRAGON : Unveils Luxe Cannabis Boutique in Denver's Cherry Creek Neighborhood
BU
10:06aTECH DATA : Announces Additions to Its Board of Directors
BU
10:05aDEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : PEA update returns significantly improved economics
PU
10:05aPatterson Belknap Announces Three New Partners and Five Counsel
BU
10:05aCommission proposes revised rules for cross-border energy infrastructure in line with the European Green Deal
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
3ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
4TESLA, INC. : Volkswagen strikes CEO power struggle truce in boost to shares
5Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ