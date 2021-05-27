Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total Gabon: First-Quarter 2021 Results

05/27/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Total Gabon (Paris:EC):

Main Financial Indicators

 

 

 

 

Q1 21

 

Q1 20

 

Q1 21
vs
Q1 20

Average Brent price

 

$/b

 

61.1

 

50.1

 

+22%

Average Total Gabon crude price (1)

 

$/b

 

54.4

 

40.6

 

+34%

Crude oil production from fields operated by Total Gabon

 

kb/d (2)

 

18.5

 

21.7

 

-15%

Crude oil production from Total Gabon interests (3)

 

kb/d

 

26.8

 

27.9

 

-4%

Sales volumes (1)

 

Mb (4)

 

2.08

 

2.34

 

-11%

Revenues (5)

 

$M

 

139

 

113

 

+23%

Funds generated from operations (6)

 

$M

 

88

 

55

 

+60%

Capital expenditure

 

$M

 

18

 

11

 

+64%

Net income

 

$M

 

-1

 

-8

 

n/a

The indicators presented above include assets whom disposal project has been announced on July 30, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the disposal had not been finalised.

(1)

 

Excluding profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

(2)

 

kb/d: Thousand barrels per day

(3)

 

Including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

(4)

 

Mb: Million barrels.

(5)

 

Revenue from hydrocarbon sales and services (transportation, processing and storage), including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.

(6)

 

Funds generated from operations are comprised of the operating cash flow, the gains or losses on disposals of assets and the working capital changes.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Selling Price
Brent averaged $61.1 per barrel during the first quarter 2021, up 22% compared to the first quarter 2020. Reflecting the higher Brent price, the selling price of the crude oil grade marketed by Total Gabon averaged $54.4 per barrel, during the first quarter 2021, up 34% compared to first quarter 2020, benefiting from improved price differential between Brent and Mandji qualities.

Production
Total Gabon’s equity share of operated and non-operated oil production1 amounted to 26,8 kb/d during the first quarter 2021 down 4% compared to the first quarter 2020, mainly due to:

  • A partial shutdown on the operated Baudroie field caused by a damage on an export pipe.
  • The natural decline of the fields.

This was partly offset by:

  • The gains, on the non-operated Grondin sector, from the conversion campaign of well activation from gas-lift to electrical submersible pumps.

Revenues
Despite an unfavourable lifting program, revenues amounted to $139 million in the first quarter 2021, up 23% compared to the first quarter 2020, mainly thanks to improved average selling price during the quarter.

Funds Generated from Operations
Cash flow from operations amounted to $88 million in the first quarter 2021, up 60% compared to the first quarter 2020.

Capital Expenditure
Capital expenditure amounted to $18 million in the first quarter 2021, up 64% compared to the first quarter 2020. This mainly includes integrity works, and for the non-operated Grondin sector, the end of the conversion campaign of well activation from gas-lift to electrical submersible pumps.

Net Income
Net income for the first quarter 2021 balanced at -1 million dollars, mainly thanks to the improved average selling price.

Project to refocus the Company on its operated assets
As of today, discussions are on-going between stakeholders for the disposal project announced on July 30, 2020. The transaction remains subject to the approval of the Gabonese authorities.

Highlights since the beginning of the first quarter 2021

Board of Directors Meeting of March 24, 2021
The Board of Directors approved on March 24, 2021 the accounts for the year ending December 31, 2020 and decided that it will recommend at the Annual Meeting on May 27, 2021 that shareholders approve the payment of a dividend of $4.5 per share, for a total pay-out of $20.25 million.

Société anonyme incorporated in Gabon with a Board of Directors and share capital of $76,500,000
Headquarters: Boulevard Hourcq, Port-Gentil, BP 525, Gabonese Republic
www.total.ga
Registered in Port-Gentil: 2000 B 00011

_________________
1 Including profit oil reverting to the Gabonese Republic as per production sharing contracts.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pELVICTOR GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pKBR  : Test Pilot John Holder Honored as USNTPS Instructor of the Year
PU
02:48pProactive news headlines including CleanSpark Inc, Thunderbird Entertainment, Contakt World LLC and Neo Lithium
GL
02:47pDGAP-DD  : Hapag-Lloyd AG english
DJ
02:45pRAFFLES FINANCIAL  : IIROC Trading Halt - RICH
AQ
02:45pIZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More
GL
02:44pTELENOR  : Annual general meeting held in Telenor ASA
AQ
02:42pHEICO  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited - YALA
GL
02:41pNewly opened Perfumery Museum offers visitors a journey in fragrance and tests their sense of scent
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar index steady on mix of gains, losses on major currencies
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
3MODERNA, INC. : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco, Foot Locker, Nordstrom...

HOT NEWS